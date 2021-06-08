Posted: Jun 08, 2021 9:34 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

Jack Settle is set to perform Friday night at the OKM Music Festival at Woolaroc.

Born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Jack Settle discovered his love of music at an early age and has clung to it through thick and thin.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Jack told us a life-changing event. He said he woke up one morning to the effects of an unknown virus that attacked his right ear and left his hearing impaired. Jack said the at that moment, decided that he would pursue his dream of being a musician while he still had a chance to hear the melodies ring loud.

Settle’s dream took him all the way to Nashville, Tennessee, where he is beginning to carve out his own path as a songwriter and musician.

When asked what he hopes listeners take away from his music, Settle says, “I want people to understand me through my music, and I want them to feel understood. Music is a great reflection of human life, and life is more than just one emotion. I want people to laugh, then maybe shed a tear on the next song.”