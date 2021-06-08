News
Posted: Jun 08, 2021 9:34 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 9:36 AM
Jack Settle Talks OKM Festival on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Tom Davis
Jack Settle is set to perform Friday night at the OKM Music Festival at Woolaroc.
Born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Jack Settle discovered his love of music at an early age and has clung to it through thick and thin.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Jack told us a life-changing event. He said he woke up one morning to the effects of an unknown virus that attacked his right ear and left his hearing impaired. Jack said the at that moment, decided that he would pursue his dream of being a musician while he still had a chance to hear the melodies ring loud.
Settle’s dream took him all the way to Nashville, Tennessee, where he is beginning to carve out his own path as a songwriter and musician.
Jack Settle definitely has all the tools. He blessed with arich baritone voice and impressive guitar skills, whether solo or with his five-piece band, Settle always delivers. And Jack says he 'He's bringin the band" for Friday night's performance for the OKM Music Festival at Woolaroc as he leads off for the Dallas Brass.
When asked what he hopes listeners take away from his music, Settle says, “I want people to understand me through my music, and I want them to feel understood. Music is a great reflection of human life, and life is more than just one emotion. I want people to laugh, then maybe shed a tear on the next song.”
For ticket information on this show and the entire OKM Music Festival lineup, log on to www.okmmusic.org.
