Posted: Jun 07, 2021 9:08 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 9:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public School Board of Education approved to pay a one-time, non-recurring stipend for full-time and part-time employees on Monday night.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said this is part of their COVID-19 relief funds. He said they wanted to reward those full-time and part-time employees that helped them keep their doors open throughout the coronavirus pandemic in the 2020-2021 school year.

Vincent said their employees deserve the money. He said they gave their all to keep them in school through the pandemic, so rewarding them is a great gesture and a great way to close out the school year.

Full-time certified employees and full-time support employees will receive $1,200. Part-time certified and part-time support employees will receive $600.

Next, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approved open transfers for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Board approved Superintendent Vincent to serve as the purchasing agent for DPS and as the authorized representative for all federal programs including E-Rate, Child Nutrition, and PL-874. Vincent was appointed as the designated custodian for the General Fund, Building Fund, Child Nutrition Fund, Sinking Fund, Activity Fund, and all other school programs and activities as well.

Vendor contract and contract renewals were made during the meeting.

The Board would proceed to enter into executive session. Out of session, the Council approved a contract for Superintendent Vincent.