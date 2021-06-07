Posted: Jun 07, 2021 8:42 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 9:37 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey has hired a new City Attorney.

Cana Mize took the oath of office during the Dewey City Council and Dewey Public Works Authority meetings on Monday night to become the next attorney for the City.

Mize said she looks forward to getting to know Dewey better. She said she wants to help in any way she can.

The city attorney position was vacated in April 2021 by Burl O. "Bo" Estes, now an Associate District Judge in Osage County. More on that story here.

Mize is an attorney at Robinette | King - Attorneys at Law. There, Mize primarily works in the areas of family law, domestic law, adoptions/guardianships, child custody and divorce. She is the City Attorney for Fairfax and Burbank in Osage County, and the City Prosecutor for the City of Bartlesville. Prior to her move to Bartlesville, she practiced law in Tulsa for four years.

In total, Mize has seven years of experience in law. Mize got her undergraduate degree from Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. From there, she went to Oklahoma City University for law school.