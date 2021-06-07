Posted: Jun 07, 2021 8:11 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 9:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Police Officer Johnathan Pointer was recognized on Monday night for his acts of heroism that saved a woman from drowning in May.

Officer Pointer jumped into a deep, swift body of water to rescue Stephanie Featherston. Featherston had hydroplanned her vehicle into a creek west of Dewey, exited her vehicle, and was swept under a bridge before holding on for life until Officer Pointer arrived.

Featherston said Officer Pointer jumped in after her without any regard to his own safety. She thanked Pointer and God for saving her life.

It's back to work and back to the grind for Featherston. Featherston said she has two teenage boys at home that she'll hold a little tighter now. She said she is going to keep on keeping on.

Reflecting on the situation, Officer Pointer said the reaction was instantaneous. Pointer said everything hit him all at once as he was getting out of the cold water with Featherston. He said he started thinking about what could've happened after the incident occurred once they were out of the water, but if he had to do it again, he would.

This fast-paced situation was something Officer Pointer had not quite experienced before in his seven years of law enforcement. Pointer has served with the Dewey Police Department for five and a half years. He was with the Sedan Police Department for a year before coming to Dewey.

Pictured left: Dewey Mayor Tom Hays presents Officer Pointer with a plaque.

Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea (pictured below with flowers) said no amount of training could truly prepare an officer for the type of situation that Officer Pointer found himself in. Shea said the actions that Officer Pointer displayed are something that he had to have in his heart and in his head. He said he doesn't know if just anyone would've jumped in after Featherston like Pointer did.

Hitting the road is the next step for Officer Pointer, who said he loves working for the great City of Dewey. He said he looks forward to continuing his service to the citizens of Dewey.

Officer Pointer received the Dewey Police Department's Lifesaving Award. He also received a plaque from the City of Dewey and a Letter of Commendation from Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen (pictured below).

Officer Pointer said it meant everything to him to have all the support from Chief Shea, Sheriff Owen, the Dewey City Council, friends, family and the community. He couldn't find the words to truly express his gratitude.