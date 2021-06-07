Posted: Jun 07, 2021 3:01 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 3:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday morning and they were able to get a number of things accomplished.

In addition to agreeing on getting more information on how to best make a $260,000 payment to ACCO and allowing the Excise Board to possibly approve the payment of health insurance premiums by way of the general fund, the commissioners made several other important decisions.

Nick Moore, who is running a carriage ride business in Pawhuska had asked if it would be possible to get a reduced rate to keep his things at the Osage County Fairgrounds RV Stall. The Board didn't allow this, as the Board said they had never made an exception in the past and they didn't want to set a precedent moving forward. During citizen's input, Nona Roach spoke of a grant that is available for residents of Avant. That was made possible thanks to Oklahoma State University.

Assessor Ed Quinton let the Board know that repairs would soon be starting on his office. As a result, he will be moving his office to the Records Room in the courthouse while the re-model is taking place. There were no utility permits signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will take place next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning. That meeting is slated to take place inside the Women's Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds.