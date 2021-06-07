Posted: Jun 07, 2021 3:00 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 3:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Budget Board held a brief public hearing on Monday afternoon in regards to the proposed budget for the County's General Fund and Sales Tax Fund for the upcoming fiscal year.

From there, the Board adopted the proposed fiscal year 2021-2022 estimate of needs and financial statements for FY2020-2021 as of March 31, 2021. This was for Washington County's General Fund and Sales Tax.

Lastly, the Board approved the cancellation and reappropriation of County Funds. Assessor Todd Mathes said all offices that had cash accounts are paying for the rest of the fiscal year out of their own accounts. He said funds are also being transferred over to the offices that do not have their own cash accounts so that they can get their pay roll paid off for the remainder of the year.

The meeting was held in the basement of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.