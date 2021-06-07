Posted: Jun 07, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

During last week's Commissioners meeting in Osage County, the Board opted to table an agenda item regarding the possibility of taking money out of the general fund to pay for health insurance premiums for the coming fiscal year. That money would come out of all three districts along with the sheriff's department and cost the county just under one million dollars.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney went to an Excise Board meeting in late May and they didn't seem keen on the idea, which is important because they would have to approve the budget.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said all they were attempting to do on Monday was submit this as a budget to the Excise Board and see if they would be willing to accept it. With that being said, Jones talks about the budget and how COVID-19 funding may be used across the county.

The commissioners made a motion to send the proposed budget to the Excise Board.