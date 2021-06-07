Posted: Jun 07, 2021 10:53 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

A resolution regarding a $6,000 donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Sheriff's Office was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

Bids were also opened during the Commissioners meeting. These bids were for the sale of surplus equipment and vehicles in Washington County.

A request for salary and benefits for Washington County Election Board Secretary for the month of May was approved. The balance approved was $4,911.

A report from the Washington County Health Department of the month of May would be approved as well. The report showed $500 in collections and $500 in vouchers, leaving an end balance of $0.

The Washington County Commissioners would go on and approve the Clerk's Cashbook and Summary report for the month of May. The end balance that was approved came in at $77,991.26.

Lastly, the Commissioners approved reconciliation from the Court Clerk for the month of May in the amount of $1,400,953.66.

The Commissioners will meet again on Monday, June 14, on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.