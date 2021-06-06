Posted: Jun 06, 2021 3:02 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2021 3:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The unofficial results for the Cherokee Nation's June 5 have been released by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.

The polls opened at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, and closed at 7:00 p.m. Nine Tribal Council seats were up for election. The nine Council seats were in Districts 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 15. One at-large seat was also up for election.

Below are the results from each election :

DISTRICT 2

Bobby Slover received 162 votes, topping several candidates. Candessa Teehee received 143 votes, Jami Murphy received 62 votes, Dusty Fore received 60 votes, Claude Stover received 20 votes, Tonya Teaney received six votes and Vicki Creel earned one vote.

DISTRICT 4

Mike Dobbins, the incumbent, won with 476 votes. Receiving 71 votes was Sarah Cowett.

DISTRICT 5

Incumbent E.O. Smith won re-election with 545 votes. R.L. Bell received 74 votes. Richard Tyler received 33 votes.

DISTRICT 7

It was a tight race between Joshua Sam and David Comingdeer. Sam received 448 votes to Comingdeer's 420. Gena Kirk brought up the back with 59 votes.

DISTRICT 9

Incumbent Mike Shambaugh reclaimed his seat on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council with 545 votes. Lawrence Panther received 226 votes while Joyce Nix received 140 votes.

DISTRICT 10

Shaun Handle-Davis and Melvina Shotpouch were neck-and-neck when it came to the District 10 Tribal Council seat. Handle-Davis received 289 votes to Shotpouch's 280. Trailing them were John Ann Masters Thompson, who received 199 votes, Cody Williams with 13 votes, Darrel Hicks with 13 votes and Dennis Ackley with five votes.

DISTRICT 11

Incumbent Victoria Vazquez won with 475 votes. Behind Vazquez with 229 votes was Mike Purcell. Randy Junior White received 49 votes and Mason Hudson received one vote.

DISTRICT 15

Danny Callison took over against Meredith Frailey as he received 477 votes to her 309.

AT-LARGE SEAT

Johnny Jack Kidwell finished on top with 989 votes. Kyle Haskins received 670 votes, Marilyn Vann received 543 votes, Mary-Charlotte Grayson received 137 votes, Matthew Benjamin Scraper received 74 votes, Robin Mayes received 37 votes, Shawna Johnson received six votes, and Wallace Ryan Craig received five votes.

Some races may require a runoff election as the results from the election on Saturday were unofficial. We will have more when it becomes available.