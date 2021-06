Posted: Jun 04, 2021 12:07 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 12:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Elder Nutrition Program will resume indoor service in Pawhuska on Monday. This is for all Native Americans over the age of 55. You must be able to provide a CDIB or membership card.

Anyone else wanting a meal will have to pay six dollars and donations would be appreciated. The Center is located at 350 Senior Drive in Pawhuska.