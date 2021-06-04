News
Bartlesville
Sooner Junior Mini Golf to Crown Tournament Champs
Royal crowns have been commissioned and will be placed on the head of three regal golfers at the conclusion of the Sunfest Showdown mini-golf tournament at Sooner Junior over the weekend.
There will be three divisions, including the youth division for those 8 to 12 years of age, the student division for 13 to 17 year olds, and the adult division. Winners from each division will be crowned as champions of the event at 6:00 on Sunday.
Golfers may play anytime during special Sunfest hours, Friday 5:00 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9:30 and Sunday from noon to 2:00 o’clock. Special three game passes are available.
Players with the top scores entered will come back for the finals on Sunday at 3:00, 4:00 or 5:00 p.m. The top three scores from each age group will receive prizes.
