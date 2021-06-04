Posted: Jun 04, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 11:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Royal crowns have been commissioned and will be placed on the head of three regal golfers at the conclusion of the Sunfest Showdown mini-golf tournament at Sooner Junior over the weekend.

There will be three divisions, including the youth division for those 8 to 12 years of age, the student division for 13 to 17 year olds, and the adult division. Winners from each division will be crowned as champions of the event at 6:00 on Sunday.

Golfers may play anytime during special Sunfest hours, Friday 5:00 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9:30 and Sunday from noon to 2:00 o’clock. Special three game passes are available.

Players with the top scores entered will come back for the finals on Sunday at 3:00, 4:00 or 5:00 p.m. The top three scores from each age group will receive prizes.