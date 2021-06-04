Posted: Jun 04, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Film Society will be showing a free family friendly movie at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville every month during the summer.

You are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair. The movies will start around 9:00 p.m. or whenever it gets dark.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark will play on Friday, June 18th. Martin Scorsese’s Hugo will be featured on Saturday, July 10th. Disney’s Aladdin will play on Friday, August 13th.

Movie snacks and raffle tickets will be sold during the Summer Movies Under the Starts event. All proceeds will benefit the Bartlesville Film Society.