Capitol Call 6-4-21
Tom Davis
Friday was our last Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66 for 2021 with our panelists focusing on medical marijuana rules and regulations. Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative Wendi Stearman joined us in studio for the discussion.
But first, Representative Strom gave us an update on the breach at the Lake Waxhoma Dam near Barnsdall. At the last check, the breach has been patched and meetings between city, county and state officials are underway to determine a permanent fix.
Issues covered on the topic of medical marijuana ranged from the Seed to Sale bill and ways for safety regulations to catch up with the consumer demand and grower production.
Representative Wendi Stearman will be working this summer alongside Senator Julie Daniels on rules preventing government overreach.
