Posted: Jun 04, 2021 10:26 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

Friday was our last Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66 for 2021 with our panelists focusing on medical marijuana rules and regulations. Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative Wendi Stearman joined us in studio for the discussion.

But first, Representative Strom gave us an update on the breach at the Lake Waxhoma Dam near Barnsdall. At the last check, the breach has been patched and meetings between city, county and state officials are underway to determine a permanent fix.