Posted: Jun 04, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution regarding the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 when they meet on Monday morning. The ARPA resolution regards the remaining monies, the approval and acceptance of all terms, and the requirements and monies from the plan.

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution regarding a donation to the Sheriff’s Office from the Cherokee Nation. A presentation of high performance leadership master certificate from Emergency Management may be approved as well.

Bids will open at 10:00 a.m. This is for Washington County's sale of surplus equipment and vehicles.

The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. in the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.