Posted: Jun 04, 2021 10:14 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 10:14 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska this Monday.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney was absent at last weeks meeting and there were agenda items that they tabled to this week because they felt it was important for all commissioners to be on hand.

These items included selecting a payment option for the Self Insurance Fund brought forth by ACCO. The commissioners will have four options to choose from when making that decision.

The commissioners will also have discussion on approving the payment of health insurance premiums from the general fund in the three districts along with the sheriff’s department.

The meeting will begin at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending. The next two regularly meetings will be taking place in the Women’s Building as opposed to the AG Building.