Posted: Jun 04, 2021 10:11 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 10:13 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will discuss the State Education Budget for fiscal year 2022 when they meet on Monday evening.

DPS may approve a one-time stipend in the amount of $1,200 for full-time certified employees and full-time support employees as well. This includes a one-time payment in the amount of $600 for part-time certified and part-time support employees.

From there, the Board may approve District Superintendent Vince Vincent as the purchasing agent for the Dewey Independent School District.

Dewey Public School Board of Education may approve open transfers for the 2021-2022 school year. They may approve vendor contracts and contract renewals for the upcoming school year as well.

The Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. in the McCrary Conference Room of the Administration Building at 1 Bulldogger Road.