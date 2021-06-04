Posted: Jun 04, 2021 9:55 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

A quorum could not be established for the Washington County Public Facilities Authority on Thursday evening, however, those in attendance did gather information and discuss their hopes for an Exposition Center.

Authority Chairman and Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said Kent Stroman with Stroman & Associates gave them a bright outlook for the County and Green Country. Bouvier said Stroman gauged their interest for the Expo Center and what they might be able to do to support the effort. He said they will do what they can to get more people on the board.

Bouvier said adding more people to the board will add more skills and influence throughout Washington County and Oklahoma that they're looking for to make the project possible. He said they don't want to limit themselves to the County alone, but make it an even bigger project in northeast Oklahoma.

The Washington County Public Facilities Authority may reconvene after June 22nd.