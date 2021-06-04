Posted: Jun 04, 2021 9:21 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 9:21 AM

The Dewey Police Department and the Dewey City Council will honor a police officer that saved a woman from drowning after she hydroplaned her vehicle and landed in a creek last May.

Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea said they will honor Officer Johnie Pointer for his heroism. Shea said no amount of training could truly prepare an officer to jump in a swift body of water like Officer Pointer did to save a life. He said Pointer's actions are something that you have to have in your heart and in your head. He said he doesn't know if just anyone would jump in after the driver like Officer Pointer did.

Chief Shea recounted the incident, saying Officer Pointer quickly acted to save a woman who hydroplaned her vehicle into a creek along Durham Road just west of Dewey between North 3950 and North 3960 Roads. Officer Pointer was the first on the scene and saw the woman struggling to hang on to a bar over the swift body of water after she had exited her vehicle and was sucked under the bridge.

The Dewey Police Department's Lifesaving Award will be presented to Officer Pointer during Monday's Dewey City Council meeting. The meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.