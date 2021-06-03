Posted: Jun 03, 2021 1:44 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 1:47 PM

The Bartlesville City Council will hear a presentation on Monday that could give local recyclers a way to recycle during the closure of the City’s drop-off center at 10th Street east of Virginia Avenue.

The center has been closed since a fire damaged Tulsa Recycling and Transfer Center last month. The City transfers its recyclable materials to TRT for processing but is unable to do so at this time due to the closure. City staff has not been notified of an opening date for TRT, but has made inquiries to other providers that might be able to help.

Replenysh, a company that helps to make connections between local recycling operations and regional buyers, will present their services to the council during the regularly scheduled meeting on June 7th. As always, the public is invited to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. The meeting can also be viewed via livestream on the City's webcast, at cityofbartlesville.org.