Posted: Jun 03, 2021 12:09 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 2:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation, a non-profit organization in Bartlesville, attended a homecoming event for a police officer in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, that was shot in the line of duty in May.

Tourniquets were used to save the life of Prairie Grove Police Officer Tyler Franks (pictured) after he was shot several times. Project Tribute Foundation Executive Director Jon Beckloff stressed the importance of continuing to get tourniquets into the hands of our first responders here locally. He also challenged the Bartlesville community to raise $1,000 to send tourniquets and holsters to the entire Prairie Grove Police Department.

Project Tribute Foundation continues to raise funds for tourniquets. If you would like to give, you can search for the non-profit on Venmo, PayPal and Facebook. There is also an Amazon Wish List available if you wish to give.

If you'd rather mail a check to help with this effort, you can send a check to Project Tribute Foundation at P.O. Box 1318, Bartlesville, Oklahoma. You can learn more or give when you visit projecttribute.com as well.

Beckloff said Project Tribute will be re-branging over the next two weeks and open a retail store. He said they'll sell shirts that'll help them pay for the non-profit's website, its mailbox, and more; your donations will go right towards Project Tribute's cause.

To hear more from Beckloff on their mission and the Prairie Grove Police Department, you can watch the video below: