Posted: Jun 03, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

The 39th annual Sunfest runs June 4th through June 6, in Sooner Park located at Madison Boulevard and Tuxedo Avenue in Bartlesville and features a juried arts and crafts show, Youthfest activites, a car show and great live music!

Join us at Sunfest on Friday starting at 4:30pm for a live broadcast on 100.1 KYFM and a t-shirt giveaway sponsored by: Medicalodges of Dewey, Bartnet I-P, Lookin' Sharp Laundry and Dry Cleaning, Gospell Grill, Lajuana Duncan-Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance, Lucas Metal Works, Regent Bank, LPL Painting, Watters Heating and Air, Armour Roofing, Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory, OKWU Adult Studies, OK Federal Credit Union, Wooden Buffalo, La Colonial, Integrity Auto Repair, Quarry Custom Marble, Pinnacle Design, Frida's Concina Mexicana, Imaging Concepts and Bluestem Aerial Sprayers.