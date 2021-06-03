Posted: Jun 03, 2021 10:27 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 10:27 AM

Ty Loftis

In conjunction with the Osage Nation, the Osage Nation Museum will be holding a virtual meeting next Friday where people can come together sharing their thoughts on how to best renovate and expand the museum.

There have been in-person meetings held in the past few weeks across Osage County, but this is being conducted in an attempt to get feedback from Osage Nation Tribal Members living outside of the county.

Museum planners and architects will be on hand to show their vision for the future and an open forum will be held for feedback. To be a part of the zoom meeting, go to the Osage Nation Museum Facebook Page.