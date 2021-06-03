Posted: Jun 03, 2021 9:45 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 9:48 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care provides a variety services to community which are designed to enrich the loves of those over 60. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, Development Director Angie Thompson and Speech Pathologist Abby Petermann gave us some insight on Alzheimer’s and Aphasia Awareness as June is Brain Awareness month.

Abby is launching a new program in July called Brain Builders. Brain Builders will be full of fun activities to get our members using their brains in a variety of ways.

If you or a loved one are experiencing cognitive decline, this group may be for you! Call Elder Care today at (918) 336-8500 for more information and to register.

Elder Care provides free cognitive screenings:

-Cognitive screenings indicate if you might benefit from a comprehensive cognitive evaluation.

-Cognitive skills include attention, reasoning, organizing, processing, memory, problem solving, etc.

-Cognitive screenings do not diagnose, but instead let you know if there might be a concern.

Call 918-766-0391 to set up your appointment.

Angie Thompson reminded listeners although Elder Care's "The Good, The Bad, The BBQ" was cancelled last month due to COVID precautions, your chance to support Elder Care continues.

Angie said the "YOU Care" campaign is already gaining momentum to support the great work Elder Care is doing for mature adults in northeast Oklahoma.

Companies showing their support include: ARVEST Bank, DSR, BancFirst of Tulsa, Ernst & Young, Regent Bank, and Schwegman Insurance.