News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jun 03, 2021 9:15 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 9:15 AM
Gentner Drummond to Make Run at State AG
Ty Loftis
It was announced late last week that Gentner Drummond will make a bid to run for Oklahoma’s Attorney General. This comes after Mike Hunter announced his resignation.
Drummond ran against Hunter in 2018 and that race resulted in a run-off election in which the Republican candidate conceded. Drummond issued a statement, which said the following:
“I believe it’s more important now than ever to uphold the rule of law and protect the Constitutional, God-given rights of all Oklahomans.”
« Back to News