Posted: Jun 03, 2021 8:45 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 8:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Budget Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget for Washington County's General Fund and Sales Tax Fund for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 during a special meeting on Monday, June 7th.

Once the public hearing closes, the Budget Board may adopt the proposed FY 2021-2022 Estimate of Needs. The Fianancial Statements for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 as of March 31, 2021, for the General Fund and Sales Tax may be approved as well.

The special meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.