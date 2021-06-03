Posted: Jun 03, 2021 8:32 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 8:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Bambino's Downtown Bistro at the corner of Johnstone and Frank Phillips in Bartlesville held an appreciation lunch for local heroes on Wednesday.

Our areas first responders were honored as they received a grilled hamburger with all the fixings.

In a statement, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said:

"We are so thankful for Bambino's and everyone involved in the appreciation lunch. It is so refreshing to know first responders are so supported in our wonderful community. We are so fortunate to have what we have in Bartlesville."

Others that were involved in the appreciation lunch included the Bartlesville Fire Department, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, EMT's, and others.

The Bartlesville Kiddie Park also held First Responders Night recently. All area first responders came to the Kiddie Park to interact with families during the event. The kids also got to take home glow sticks and enjoy rides at the park. The Kiddie Park is located at 201 S. Cherokee Avenue.