Posted: Jun 02, 2021 2:47 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2021 2:47 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was charged assault with a dangerous weapon during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Amanda West was arrested initially on Sunday for her role in the alleged incident.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a call of a female pointing a weapon at another female on the 100 block of Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville. The victim claimed that she was smoking a cigarette in the alley when West came up to her shouting profanities. The victim claims that West pulled out a black pistol and threatened her with it.

West then allegedly fled the scene and was later picked up by police. The weapon was found in the backyard of a residence on Kaw Avenue. West has a 2020 felony conviction for assault on an officer among other previous charges and convictions. Her bond was set at $50,000.