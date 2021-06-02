Posted: Jun 02, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2021 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Barnsdall met with state leaders and county officials on Wednesday afternoon in an effort to find a solution to the water that continues to seep through the Lake Waxhoma Dam. The Corps of Engineers, Oklahoma Water Resource Board and Representative Judd Strom were among those in attendance.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley says they started the process on finding funding on how to permanently re-build the spillway and that Osage County is lending a helping hand in the meantime.

