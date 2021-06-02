Posted: Jun 02, 2021 9:18 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2021 11:02 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department is searching for a Bartlesville man that allegedly stole a vehicle over Memorial Day weekend.

According to the CPD, the Arkansas City, Kansas, victim reported the 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer as stolen. The vehicle had been posted on Facebook for sale.

The suspect, Anthony Carpenter, showed interest in the vehicle and went by the name of Chris Phillips during the sale. The two parties met in Caney. Carpenter paid the victim with a check in the amount of $13,000, but the payment was no good.

The Mitsubishi bears Kansas personalized tag PNCHEVO. If you have any information pertaining to this case, call 620.879.2141.

Pictured below is the vehicle that police are looking for in this case.