Posted: Jun 01, 2021 2:34 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2021 3:26 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was in Washington County court on Tuesday facing multiple drug-related charges. Waylon Glover was charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and acquiring proceeds from drug activity during an arraignment on Tuesday.

Court documents allege that police made contact with Glover on the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. Glover was found to be in possession of an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine. Glover also possessed a digital scale and $390 in cash.

Glover previously faced a charge in 2020 for knowingly receiving stolen property. The defendant had a failure to appear warrant for missing the preliminary hearing in that matter. Glover has multiple previous felony convictions in Washington County for drug possession. His bond was set at $30,000.