Posted: Jun 01, 2021 10:42 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2021 10:43 AM

Garrett Giles

Stout Construction completed its demolition of the former Washington County Election Board offices in the courthouse in downtown Bartlesville over Memorial Day weekend.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the crew with Stout Construction did an incredible job of demolishing the office space. Dunlap said the work started on Friday, May 28th, and the crew wrapped up on Monday, May 31st. He said Stout left no trace despite moving a ton of material out of the area, leaving the space in great shape.

A bid for the work had been awarded to Stout Construction last Monday in the amount $13,750. The official demolition contract between the Washington County Board of Commissioners and Stout would be approved the following Thursday before the work began over the weekend.

Commissioner Dunlap said that only allowed Stout to do the demo work leading up to the reconstruction that will take place at the courthouse in the future. He said they'll have to have a full set of drawings before they eventually go out for bids for the reconstruction project.

Last week, Commissioner Mitch Antle said they did due diligence by contacting other potential bidders for the demo project, but those bidders opted out of doing the work. He said the awarded bid was pending approval of a contract that ended up being approved unanimously during a special meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Stout Construction facilitated that work on the new parking lot between the courthouse and the Washington County Administration Building in 2019. Commissioner Dunlap said they're qualified contractor. He said the demo work will save Washington County money in the long run when they go out for bid because they'll be able to see what they're working with.