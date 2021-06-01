Posted: Jun 01, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2021 1:36 PM

The established road to Silverlake Delaware Cemetery in Washington County will be chip and sealed.

The Washington County Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday for this work to be done, which would allow sufficient ingress and egress to and from any grave space, lot, crypt or niche within the cemetery. Commissioner Mitch Antle said Washington County has been in the process of revitalizing several of its neglected cemeteries.

Additionally, Commissioner Antle said the Board of Commissioners has resumed maintenance of the Silverlake Delaware Cemetery. He said they would like to improve access to and from the cemetery as authorized by Oklahoma statute.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said he wouldn't mind paying for the project with combined CBRI funds. Commissioner Mike Bouvier said he would get in touch with the Delaware Tribe to see if they would help with the costs as well. The anticipated cost of the project is between $25,000 to $30,000.

The Washington County Commissioners also agreed that it might be wise to create a special projects folder that they can maintain with the copies of the purchase orders surrounding the project. They can also file other agreements in the file depending on how they use funds for the upcoming work.