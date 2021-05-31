News
Posted: May 31, 2021 10:06 AMUpdated: May 31, 2021 10:11 AM
Local Police Receive Boost from Cherokee Nation
Garrett Giles
Cherokee Nation Councilwoman Dora Smith-Patzkowski made the rounds on Friday, dropping off checks that will support local law enforcement.
The Dewey Police Department and the Ramona Police Department both received just over $6,800. The Washington County Sheriff's Office received $6,000.
In a post on Facebook, Smith-Patzkowski shared the following statement:
"Cherokee Nation and local communities working together for a better tomorrow."
