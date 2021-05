Posted: May 31, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: May 31, 2021 9:59 AM

Garrett Giles

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by the Washington County Health Department at Copan School will take place on Tuesday, June 1st.

The clinic will be open from 3:45 to 6:00 p.m. in the Toby Moreland Student Center. The event was reschedule due to severe weather on Friday.