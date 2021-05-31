Posted: May 31, 2021 9:06 AMUpdated: May 31, 2021 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

"Oklahoma's Biggest Outdoor Picnic," better known as Sunfest kicks off Friday, June 4, in Bartlesville

Festival Chair and President, Stephanie Lief, and Youthfest Chair, Carrie Kyrouac, appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday to invite listeners to the event that is Bartlesville's Favorite Festival and Event-- as voted by the community!

The 39th annual Sunfest runs June 4th through June 6, in Sooner Park located at Madison Boulevard and Tuxedo Avenue in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Parking is available in several lots near the park and is free.

Stephanie Lief tells us that all types of regional and local musical entertainment will return to Sunfest this year. Jazz, rhythm and blues, rock, bluegrass, contemporary Christian, and original music variations will fill Sooner Park with sound all three days. In all, nearly three dozen groups and individuals will provide free entertainment on three stages throughout the park.

There will be a juried arts and crafts show will feature paintings, sculptures, drawings, wearable art, stained glass, woodcraft, and wooden toys. All items are handmade and sold by the artist or crafts person who made them.

Youthfest is an attraction designed especially for children of all ages. Several games and crafts will be available for the kids. Again, it’s all free!

More than a dozen food vendors will be at Sunfest offering a wide menu from traditional down-home favorites to ethnic specialties.