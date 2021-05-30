Posted: May 30, 2021 5:07 PMUpdated: May 30, 2021 5:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Thousands of gallons of water are being pumped out of Lake Waxhoma in Barnsdall to relieve pressure from its leaking dam. This comes after a temporary fix that multiple agencies worked to put together failed Saturday morning.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley says water is flowing over county rd 2331 and that the road is currently impassible. Lake Wakhoma provides water to Barnsdall residents and others in nearby rural areas. Therefore, a boil order is currently in effect.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts has pointed to the importance of meeting with State leaders so that they could find a solution on how to pay for the high cost of these repairs.