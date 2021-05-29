Posted: May 29, 2021 8:38 AMUpdated: May 29, 2021 9:03 AM

Tom Davis

It was a beautiful night on Friday with clear skies, nice temperatures and a light breeze as nearly 150 Oologah High School Seniors crossed the stage to get their diplomas during the commencement exercises.

The graduation ceremony was carried live on 100.1 KYFM and sponsored by Totah Communication, Totel CSI, Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative and Bartnet IP.