News
Skiatook Chamber of Commerce
Posted: May 28, 2021 12:15 PMUpdated: May 28, 2021 12:15 PM
Skiatook Chamber Luncheon Coming Up
Ty Loftis
Weather forced the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce to cancel the Third Thursday in the Park celebration last week, but now they are gearing up for the Chamber Luncheon, set to take place on Wednesday, June 9th.
State Senator Bill Coleman will be the guest speaker giving a Legislative update now that the session has wrapped up. He will also take a question and answer session. The event begins at noon and admission is seven dollars. The First Baptist Church of Skiatook is hosting the event.
