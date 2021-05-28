Posted: May 28, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: May 28, 2021 10:21 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A Dewey man reportedly died in Illinois during an officer-involved shooting incident.

According to media reports from Illinois, 31-year-old Kody Waters from Dewey was pronounced dead on Saturday evening (May 22) in Troy, Illinois, which about 20-miles outside of St. Louis.

Waters was reportedly suicidal and firing a gun into the air at a gas station when the Troy Police Department received 911 calls.

The police officers arrived at the scene to find Waters still firing shots in the air. A Troy police officer then fired seven shots in the direction of Waters. It is unknown if he died from the police gunfire, or if Waters shot himself with the gun he had in his possession.

Officials are asking that anyone who has information on the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.