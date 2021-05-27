Posted: May 27, 2021 3:47 PMUpdated: May 27, 2021 4:41 PM

Garrett Giles

With severe weather sweeping through the area, river levels and lake levels are on the rise.

As of 3:00 p.m., the Caney River was at a stage of 4.99-feet. The flood stage for the Caney River is at 13-feet, meaning flooding at the time was not a risk, but we will have updates once more data from the U.S. Geological Survey is released. The Caney River near Ramona was staged at 7.85-feet at 2:45 p.m. with the flood stage set at 26-feet.

The Verdigris River near Lenapah in Nowata County as of 2:00 p.m. was at 11.43-feet with the flood stage at 30-feet.

Copan Lake in Washington County at 4:00 p.m. was at 1.76-feet above normal. The reservoir release is at 968 cubic feet per second.

For more on river levels, click here. For more on lake levels, click here.

While the data does not quite reflect the high waters on some roadways throughout the listening area, you are asked to use extreme caution. Local officials ask that you "turn around, don't drown," if roads are covered with water.