Posted: May 27, 2021 1:10 PMUpdated: May 27, 2021 1:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Students attending Pawhuska Public Schools may be eligible for temporary assistance to receive internet. Households with children who have been approved to receive meals at a free or reduced price under the National School Lunch Program. All children attending Indian Camp Elementary School are also eligible, as that campus is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides no more than 50 dollars per month on broadband service and equipment. For those living on Tribal land, they provide no more than 75 dollars worth of assistance. A verification of your child’s lunch status may be required.

Summer meals are also available for Pawhuska students at the elementary school cafeteria through June 18th. Breakfast is available from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.