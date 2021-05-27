Posted: May 27, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: May 27, 2021 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

The American Legion Post #334 in Ramona will hold Memorial Day services to honor veterans this year.

Vietnam veteran and Ramona resident Lester Gagan said the American Legion Post #334 was established in 1946. Gagan told Bartlesville Radio in 2020 that they have held services to honor veterans every Memorial Day.

Every year, the American Legion Post #334 holds a service at the Oglesby, Matoaka, Ochelata and Ramona cemeteries. There, they raise the flag, play taps, hold a 21 gun salute, and pray.

This year’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Ramona Cemetery will take place around 11:30 a.m. Free hot dogs will be given out at American Legion Post #334 after the ceremonies.

There are approximately 350 veterans buried in the Ramona Cemetery. Gagan has told Bartlesville Radio that those veterans fought in the Civil War, World War I and World War II, the Vietnam War, the Pakistan War, and the Desert Storm War.

Approximately 60 to 70 people attended the Memorial Day service at the Ramona Cemetery in 2020 despite the chance for rain and the on-going concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Legion Post #334 provided food and drinks after the event.

Pictured is the ceremony that took place at the Ramona Cemetery in 2020.