Posted: May 27, 2021 9:12 AMUpdated: May 27, 2021 9:14 AM

Garrett Giles

The Truity Education Foundation continues its loyal support of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPS Foundation) with a $35,000 donation to support various BPS Foundation initiatives, including Agriculture Education, STEM, and Virtual Field Trips within Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS).

This contribution includes substantial funding for the District’s growing Agriculture Education program; funding to maintain and expand the District’s STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) curriculum; support for a children’s book focused on Bartlesville and illustrated by BPS art teachers to be released later this summer, serving as a fundraiser for BPS Foundation and a reading initiative for some of the District’s youngest readers; and the sponsorship of two virtual field trips for elementary students.

“We are able to impact thousands of students across every school site with this generous contribution. Our elementary school students have thoroughly enjoyed the virtual community field trips this spring; our middle and high school students will benefit from the expansion of the Agriculture program; and students across all grades will experience the impact of additional STEM funding,” said BPS Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis. “We are so grateful for this support from one of our community partners. It allows us to bring innovative programs and experiences into the classroom - opportunities that Bartlesville students would not otherwise have.”

Truity Credit Union CEO, Dennis Halpin commented: “Truity Credit Union is proud that our foundation assisted the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation in its efforts to ensure that the future leaders of our community receive the best educational opportunities available. The BPS Foundation supports the Bartlesville Public Schools in consistently being one of the top school systems in the state of Oklahoma and a strategic asset to the Bartlesville community.”

Community members are encouraged to contact Blair Ellis, the executive director of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, for more information on how they can support BPSF programs. Her email is ellisb@bps-ok.org and her phone is 918.336.8600 ext. 3523. Supporters can also directly donate at the Foundation’s website, bpsfoundation.org.