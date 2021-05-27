Posted: May 27, 2021 8:54 AMUpdated: May 27, 2021 9:06 AM

Especially for Kids kicks off Saturday, June 9, in Bartlesville with OKM just ahead of the OKM Festival concert week June 10 - 17.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, Rose Hammerschmidt and Tamika Straw gave us a preview of this exciting week.

Rose reminded listeners and viewers that Especially for Kids wouldn’t be possible without or many sponsors, especially Jon Nettles at Revo Financial.

Seating for Especially for Kids is limited for each of the events due to limited art supplies RSVP is required! Very easy to RSVP - give Rose a call at the office: 918-336-9900 or visit: okmmusic.org/childrensevents . All of the events are free - except for the Royal English Tea Party

Songbox is back with Jacky Maning and Michel Duncan! Make sure to RSVP for your Songbox cards for Sunday, June 6 at 6pm. Listen live on-air 100.1 FM. Starting next Tuesday, June 1, come by the OKM office to pick up your Songbox cards and Domino’s Pizza vouchers.

The Royal English Tea Party is sold out and many of the other events are getting close to being at full capacity, so make sure to get those reservations in early.

Tamika Straw gave us a peek at the Storytime, Music and Art features with: “The Remarkable Farkle McBride” by John Lithgow and “Hey Diddle, Diddle” on Monday, June 7, at 2pm at the Bartlesville Public Library; “Bug Hotel” on Tuesday, June 8, at 10am at Ambler Hall; “Jack and the Three Bears" Tuesday June 8, at 1pm at Ambler Hall: and "Now, That's a Hat" Wednesday, June 9, 10am at Ambler Hall.

For any questions, contact Children’s Director Rose Hammerschmidt at the OKM Office: 918-336-9900.

Advance reservations for the 2021 "Especially for Kids" series are required and are now available!

Sunday, June 6, 6:00 p.m.: Song Box Music + Bingo with Jacky Manning and Michel Duncan Free, RSVP Required , After obtaining bingo cards, listen to 100.1 FM (KYFM) to play Song Box



Monday, June 7, 10:00 a.m.: Native American Culture and Dance with the Delaware Tribe RSVP Required , Tower Center at Unity Square (300 SE Adams Blvd.) Free,, Tower Center at Unity Square (300 SE Adams Blvd.)



Monday, June 7, 2:00 p.m.: Storytime, Music, and Art: “The Remarkable Farkle McBride” by John Lithgow and “Hey Diddle, Diddle” by Eve Bunting with Librarian, Ms. Laura RSVP Required , Bartlesville Public Library (600 S. Johnstone Ave.) Free,, Bartlesville Public Library (600 S. Johnstone Ave.)



Tuesday, June 8, 10:00 a.m.: Storytime, Music, and Art with Tamika Straw: “Bug Hotel” by Clover Robin with Tamika Straw RSVP Required , Ambler Hall (415 S. Dewey Ave) Free,, Ambler Hall (415 S. Dewey Ave)



Tuesday, June 8, 1:00 p.m.: Storytime, Music, and Art with Tamika Straw: “Jack and the Three Bears” by Tracey Turner with Tamika Straw RSVP Required , Ambler Hall (415 S. Dewey Ave) Free,, Ambler Hall (415 S. Dewey Ave)



Wednesday, June 9, 10:00 a.m.: Storytime, Music, and Art with Tamika Straw: “Now, That’s a Hat” by Heath McKenzie with Tamika Straw RSVP Required , Ambler Hall (415 S. Dewey Ave) Free,, Ambler Hall (415 S. Dewey Ave)



Thursday, June 10, 2:00 p.m.: Dallas Brass Educational Program RSVP Required , Bartlesville Community Center Studio Theater (300 SE Adams Blvd.) Free,, Bartlesville Community Center Studio Theater (300 SE Adams Blvd.)



Monday, June 14, 2:00 p.m.: “Melody’s Mostly Musical Day” with pianist Jenny Lin RSVP Required , Philbrook Museum of Art (2727 S Rockford Rd. Tulsa) Free,, Philbrook Museum of Art (2727 S Rockford Rd. Tulsa)



