Posted: May 26, 2021 3:36 PMUpdated: May 27, 2021 9:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma's former Secretary of Commerce, and Lindel Fields, Tri County Tech's soon to be retired Superintendent and CEO, have launched Ascend Leadership Institute.

Kouplen said they have 30 students - business leaders from all across Oklahoma - that are currently going through the 13 week institute. He said Fields taught the first session last month, so he'll have the honors to teach the next session next week.

The hope is to help leaders bring more success to their businesses and employees. Kouplen said Fields is a great guy and that he's happy to be in business with him.

If you're interested in learning more, you can visit ascendexecutiveleadership.com.

Kouplen said they will only have 30 individuals in their classes at a time because they want to work with each individual very closely. He said they're going to start taking applications for their cohort in the fall starting as soon as next week.

Ascend Leadership can also be found on Facebook.