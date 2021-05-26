Posted: May 26, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: May 26, 2021 2:43 PM

Max Gross

The Cherokee Nation had a special sendoff gathering on Wednesday morning to celebrate six Cherokee’s who will be taking part in this year’s Remember the Removal Bike Ride.

The Cherokee Nation cyclists will join the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' cyclists in North Carolina, and then travel on to New Echota, Georgia, where they will begin their 950-mile trek to Oklahoma, retracing the northern route of the Trail of Tears.

The riders began training in 2019, but last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. One of the cyclists, Melanie Giang of Claremore talks about why she is taking part in the ride.

Giang grew up in Collinsville. Other Cherokee riders taking part in the event are from Stillwell and Tahlequah. The cyclists will average 60 miles per day on their journey from Georgia to Oklahoma.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Cherokee Nation / Facebook)