Posted: May 26, 2021 2:07 PMUpdated: May 26, 2021 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Three men have been sentenced in U.S. District Court for child pornography crimes, including Travis Pryce, 50, of Copan.

Pryce was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison followed by 10 years supervised release. In a blind plea, Pryce admitted to the distribution and receipt of child pornography from April 16th, 2019, to Sept. 30th, 2020. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Nassar prosecuted the case.

The other men that were prosecuted were Clayton Jacob Waldon, 51, and Andrew Glen Perrine, 31, both of Tulsa.

Perrine was a former teacher at Bartlesville Middle School. He was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release. Perrine pleaded guilty to distribution, receipt, and to possession of child pornography from June 28, 2019, to July 14, 2020.

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson thanked the Tulsa Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for their diligence that led to the prosecution of the three defendants who received and distributed child sexual abuse material.