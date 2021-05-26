Posted: May 26, 2021 1:42 PMUpdated: May 26, 2021 3:01 PM

Garrett Giles

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held during the grand opening event at Regent Bank of Bartlesville on Wednesday morning.

Market President Trevor Dorsey said it was a great day to hold the event after having to postpone it a couple of times. Dorsey said they opened in October 2020, but they couldn't hold the event then due to COVID-19. He said they intended on having a grand opening when they opened in October, but the timing wasn't right then.

The timing was perfect for the event on Wednesday, however, as many turned out for the occassion, including Regent Bank CEO and Chairman Sean Kouplen. Kouplen, Gov. Stitt's former Secretary of Commerce, said he loved seeing people getting back together at the new branch of Regent Bank.

Kouplen said the expansion to Bartlesville has been a huge success. He said he loves the Bartlesville community and the heartwarming welcome they've shown to the folks at Regent Bank.

Regent Bank was established in 1898 in Nowata. Then, it was called the First National Bank of Nowata. In 2008, Kouplen had the honor of purchasing the bank. Kouplen said they would put an investor group together, buy the bank, and expand to Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Springfield, Missouri, and now to Bartlesville.

Kouplen said Regent Bank is a "hometown bank" in both Bartlesville and Nowata. He said they have the ability to help people on a personal level, because they believe strongly in personalized banking.

In their other markets, Regent Bank is more of what Kouplen called a "business bank." Kouplen said they're really a metropolitan, small and mid-market business bank in Tulsa, OKC and Springfield.

Hamburgers and hotdogs were on the grill for all that came by to tour the new Regent Bank location and meet the staff in Bartlesvill. Drawings for $150 Regent Bank Visa cards were also held during the event at noon, 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Those that opened an account with Regent Bank were entered into another drawing. The grand opening lasted from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Regent Bank of Bartlesville is located at 422 Dewey Avenue. To learn more about Regent Bank of Bartlesville, visit regent.bank/bartlesville.