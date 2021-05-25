Posted: May 25, 2021 3:37 PMUpdated: May 25, 2021 3:37 PM

Ty Loftis

At a recent Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Assistant Principal Chief with the Osage Nation Raymond Redcorn talked about the possibility of making a foreign trade zone for the county, which would make the county more competitive economically and help the citizens become more prosperous. Redcorn says that the Nation is attempting to get the zone, but it would benefit all of Osage County. He goes on to explain what a foreign trade zone is.

The current foreign trade zone is located at the Port of Catoosa, which is home to 70 industries creating economic development. Andrew Ralston, who is responsible for creating economic development using the Tulsa Ports System, said they are looking to extend that zone by 90 minutes, which would include Osage County. Ralston details what that would mean for the county.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners opted to sign into the agreement with 16 other counties. The only cost incurred goes to those businesses applying to be a part of the foreign trade zone.