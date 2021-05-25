Posted: May 25, 2021 6:26 AMUpdated: May 25, 2021 6:26 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed key legislation to implement a $9 billion spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Stitt signed a general appropriations bill Monday that outlines appropriations for various state agencies. Stitt and Republican legislative leaders announced an agreement two weeks ago on an $8.3 billion spending plan. But Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison says the final budget bills approved by the Legislature total $9.06 billion in spending for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

The budget agreement this year includes cuts to the corporate and top individual income tax rates. Stitt also signed a bill to increase to $50 million the amount of tax credits available for contributions to private and public schools.